J-K: 3 drug peddlers arrested in Kupwara

On Tuesday's evening, Kupwara Police arrested 3 drug peddlers during a Naka checking at Sharthpora crossing, Hyhama and also recovered about 37 gm of brown sugar-like substance from their possession.

According to the statement issued by Kupwara police, "during a Naka checking at Sharthpora crossing, Hyhama, has apprehended 03 notorious drugs peddlers namely Majid Rehman son of Ab Rehman Khan resident of Gundisana Hyhama, Nisar Ahmad Mir son of Zia Mir resident of Kanthpora and Atta Mohd Khan son of Jahangir Ahmad a resident of Halmatpora and recovered about 37 gms of Brown sugar-like substance from their possession."

The police further added, "it was a routine Naka of Police Station Kupwara laid by SHO Mohd Rafiq under the supervision of Dy. SP Headquarter, Rashad Younis, when the trio was seen suspiciously moving in the area. On being inquired and searched, recovery of narcotics was made from them."

The police filed the FIR against them under the sections of Narcotic Drugs And Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in PS Kupwara. And the investigation is underway.

The police also stated, "some more arrests can not be ruled out in the case in the coming days in the case. Kupwara Police appeals to the general public to cooperate in sharing the information related to drug abuse so that appropriate steps can be initiated and a drug-free environment is created."

( With inputs from ANI )

