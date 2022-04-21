J-K: 3 soldiers, one civilian receive minor injuries in ongoing encounter in Baramulla

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Thursday informed that in the ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, three soldiers and one civilian have received minor injuries.

Kumar also revealed that the exact location of the encounter is Malwa.

"Exact location of the encounter is Malwa. In the initial exchange of fire, three soldiers and a civilian received minor injuries. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow," Kumar said.

An encounter had broken out between security forces and terrorists in the early hours of Thursday.

Budgam Police and Army are involved in the operation, police said.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor