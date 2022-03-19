J-K: 3 terror incidents reported in South Kashmir today

Three terror incidents were reported from South Kashmir's Pulwama, Shopian, and Awantipora districts during the evening hours on Saturday, the police said.

According to a press release from Kashmir police, Senior police officers along with reinforcement reached all the terror crime spots.

In Pulwama, terrorists fired upon one non-local carpenter identified as Mohammad Akram resident of Bijnor UP at Arihal Pulwama. In this terror crime incident, he has received gunshot injuries, the release said.

The injured was immediately shifted to SMHS Hospital Srinagar in a Critical Care ambulance with medical staff where he is being treated.

As per the press release, in Shopian, terrorists had lobbed a grenade on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp of 178 Bn. In this terror incident, one CRPF personnel has received minor splinter injuries.

Meanwhile, in Awantipora, terrorists had lobbed a grenade on the CRPF camp of 180 Bn at Nowdal Tral in which two CRPF personnel received minor splinter injuries.

Police have registered cases regarding the above terror crime incidents.

The investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances leading to these terror crimes.

The respective areas have been cordoned and search in these areas is going on, th release said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor