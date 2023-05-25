J-K: 4 members of nomadic family die as tree falls on tent in Kishtwar

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 25 : Four members of a nomadic family were killed after a tree fell on a tent they were sleeping in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, said police on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav said that the incident took place at Bhalna area of Keshwan forest on Wednesday night.

"A police team has been sent to the spot," he said.

More details are awaited.

Earlier, two persons including a 4-year-old were killed and three others were left injured after a tree fell on them due to the heavy storm in two separate incidents in Uttarakhand's Haridwar.

In another incident, two people came into the grip of a falling tree in the Laljiwala area in which a devotee from Sonipat died.

