J-K: Achievement awards conferred upon 12 distinguished women on International Women's Day

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Vomedh, a prominent socio-cultural organization conferred women achievement awards upon 12 women across Jammu and Kashmir for their exemplary work in various fields.

The awards were presented to them at a function held at KL Sehgal Hall Jammu, presented by chief guest Dr Meenakshi Kilam who is presently the Director of Internal Quality Assurance University of Jammu and Rector, Kathua campus, University of Jammu. She has been recently nominated to the Executive Council of the Shri Vishwakarma Skill University (SVSU), Palwal, Haryana. Usha Kher, DSP and Anita Chandpuri, social activist and President Samooh women wing were the guests of honour.

"Vomedh has always believed in the power of women and has demonstrated that from time to time, whether it is putting women in the forefront in the cultural space, encouraging and mentoring young women talent or recognizing their contributions through awards. In my long journey with Vomedh as Vice president of the organization I can vouch for it", said Bharti Kaul.

The awards were given across 5 categories--Social work, Performing arts, Education and Literature, Health Services and Entrepreneurship. Dr Sushma Rani was also awarded in the field of education and literature

Bhavna Pandita and Arshada Khan were awarded in the category of social work. Kusum Dhar was awarded a lifetime achievement award in performing arts. Shammi Malhotra and Farhat Sidiqe were also awarded for their work in performing arts.

Khema Kaul and Aruna Sharma were awarded in the category of education and literature. Dr Samita Bhat and Dr Shafika Bano were awarded for their contribution to Health Services. Sunita Thusoo and Tejinder Kaur were awarded in the category of Entrepreneurship.

In her address, Kilam congratulated the winners and appreciated the work they are doing in their respective fields. Kilam talked about the role of women in shaping history and present-day society as well and asked the youth to choose their role models carefully. She also appreciated the efforts of Vomedh in its cultural and social endeavours.

"When such individuals are recognised by reputed organisations like Vomedh, it motivates them to excel further. At the same time it presents the right role models in front of the youth which they can emulate or get inspired from" said Rohit Bhat who is the president of Vomedh. Speech by Promila Koul, an educationist inspired the audience greatly.

( With inputs from ANI )

