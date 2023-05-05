J-K: All Minority Employees Association Kashmir calls on Lt Governor Sinha

By ANI | Published: May 5, 2023 10:09 PM 2023-05-05T22:09:32+5:30 2023-05-05T22:10:02+5:30

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 5 : A delegation of the All Minority Employees Association, Kashmir on Friday ...

J-K: All Minority Employees Association Kashmir calls on Lt Governor Sinha | J-K: All Minority Employees Association Kashmir calls on Lt Governor Sinha

J-K: All Minority Employees Association Kashmir calls on Lt Governor Sinha

Next

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 5 : A delegation of the All Minority Employees Association, Kashmir on Friday called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.

The delegation headed by its President Sanjay Koul projected various issues of employees of minority community under PMDP and other employment schemes, who are working in the Kashmir division.

The members of the delegation also expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor-led UT administration for promptly resolving many of the issues of the minority community employees.

The Lt Governor assured the delegation of appropriate redressal of the genuine issues and demands projected during the interaction.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : All minority employees association All minority employees association Pmdp Shri manoj sinha Sanjay koul srinagar jammu Jammu And Kashmir Lok Sabha Election 2019 Srinagar Lok Sabha Jammu University Srinagar Jammu National Highway Tourism Jammu Jammu Division Vaishno Devi Jammu Srinagar International Airport