J-K: Annual Urs of sufi saint celebrated with fervour in Ganderbal

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 9 : The annual Urs of Sufi Saint Syed Peer Akbar Shah Khaleefa-e-Naqashbandi (RA) was celebrated with religious fervor in Ganderbal, Kashmir.

The tranquil village of Waliwar in Ganderbal district buzzed with spiritual energy and devotion as thousands of devotees gathered to honor the revered saint. This two-day event, held at the saint's shrine, attracted devotees from far and wide, seeking solace, divine blessings, and a deeper connection with their spiritual heritage.

The serene surroundings of Waliwar Lar were filled with prayers, hymns, and the fragrance of incense. Devotees of all ages arrived at the shrine to pay their respects to Hazrat Syed Peer Akbar Shah Khaleefa-e-Naqashbandi (RA) and participate in the sacred rituals of the Urs.

Abdul Rouf Qureshi, a devoted attendee, expressed his deep devotion, stating, "Attending the Urs fills my heart with tranquility and brings me closer to the teachings of Hazrat Syed Peer Akbar Shah Khaleefa-e-Naqashbandi (RA). His message of love, peace, and unity resonates with me, and I feel blessed to be part of this spiritual gathering."

The Urs featured special congregational prayers held at Darga Aliyaa, where devotees fervently prayed for the well-being and prosperity of the Muslim Ummah, with a particular focus on the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The atmosphere was charged with overwhelming faith and devotion as individuals sought spiritual enlightenment and blessings from the revered saint.

During the Urs, devotees had the opportunity to witness the Tabarkat (sacred relics) associated with Hazrat Syed Peer Akbar Shah Khaleefa-e-Naqashbandi (RA). It is believed that these relics possess spiritual blessings and serve as a source of inspiration and healing for the faithful.

Sajada Nasheen Khaleefa Silsilla, Syed Peer Afsar Shah, Syed Peer Skindar Shah, and Per Aksar Shah spoke about the significance of the Urs and emphasized the teachings of Hazrat Syed Peer Akbar Shah Khaleefa-e-Naqashbandi (RA) in building a society based on virtuous values.

They stated, "The annual Urs is a time for introspection and renewing our commitment to live by the teachings of our revered saint. It is an opportunity to foster unity, love, and harmony in our communities."

The Urs serves as a reminder of the timeless values promoted by Hazrat Syed Peer Akbar Shah Khaleefa-e-Naqashbandi (RA) - values that advocate peace, compassion, and social harmony. The event brings together people from diverse backgrounds, transcending barriers of caste, creed, and gender, as they gather in devotion and seek spiritual guidance.

As the celebrations come to a close, devotees carry with them a profound sense of spiritual rejuvenation. They remain steadfast in their commitment to the teachings of Hazrat Syed Peer Akbar Shah Khaleefa-e-Naqashbandi (RA), aspiring to emulate his virtuous life and spread his message of love and unity in their own spheres of influence.

