J-K: Army pays tributes to soldiers killed in Shopian

Indian Army on Saturday paid tributes to Subedar Om, Havildar Ramautar and Sepahi Pawan Singh Gurjar who made the supreme sacrifice on April 14 near Kanipora village of South Kashmir's Shopian district.

In a solemn ceremony at BB Cantt, Lieutenant-general DP Pandey, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldiers on behalf of the proud nation, said the Public Relations Officer (PRO) Defence, Srinagar.

The three bravehearts were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in was overturned near Kanipora village.

Late Subedar Om (41) joined the Army in 1998. He belonged to Bhiwani in Haryana and is survived by his wife.

Late Havildar Ramautar (39) joined the Army in 2002. He belonged to Alwar in Rajasthan and is survived by his wife.

Sepahi Pawan Singh Gurjar (23) joined the Army in 2018. He belonged to Dausa in Rajasthan and is survived by his Mother.

The mortal remains of Subedar Om, Havildar Ramautar and Sepahi Pawan Singh Gurjar will be taken for last rites to their native place, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours.

In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved families and remains committed to their dignity and well being, the PRO said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor