J-K: Awareness program on G20 summit organized at SSM College of Engineering in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 18 : The Voice of Youth had its momentous moment as it organized an awareness and informative program on the upcoming G20 summit at SSM College of Engineering in Srinagar.

The event featured dignitaries from different parts of the valley who shared their views on a range of pertinent global issues like climate change, healthcare, energy sustainability, and digital transformation.

Mir Junaid, the Chief Guest of the program, presided over the event and emphasized on the significance of the summit.

He maintained that the G20 summit provides a platform for leaders to collaborate on multifaceted challenges and come up with joint initiatives for positive change and global progress.

The President of Voice of Youth, Khubaib Mir, expressed his gratitude towards the SSM college faculty, guests, and the team for their unwavering efforts in making the program a success.

Khubaib highlighted the importance of the upcoming G20 summit for the Kashmir valley and believes that it will open up ample opportunities for the development of sectors such as Agriculture, Handicrafts, Horticulture, and more.

Adding to this, the General Secretary of Voice of Youth, Qasim Nasir, asserted that the event will have a positive impact on the economy and educational infrastructure of the valley. The summit will also attract a considerable number of foreign tourists, which in turn will boost the region's economy.

Kashmir must welcome the delegates with open arms, and we must stand up against those who refuse to acknowledge the potential of the valley, said Khubaib, imploring the people to come together and seize the opportunity presented by the G20 summit.

Delegates from different countries will envision the valley in terms of socio-economic development. The amalgamation of international organizations and Kashmir Valley is a golden opportunity for remote areas to foster limited tourism to large-scale tourism. The meeting will openly discuss the challenges coming in the way of tourism and development.

The third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting will be held at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Center (SKICC) from May 22 to 24. The first Working Group meeting was held in February at Rann of Kutch in Gujarat. The second meeting was held from April 1 to 3 in Siliguri, West Bengal.

G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union. It represents 85 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade, and two-thirds of the world's population.

