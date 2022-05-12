J-K: Baramulla girl working as head chef at restaurant inspires women to chase their dreams

Setting an example for all those women who underestimate themselves, Baramulla's 'cake girl' who works as a head chef at a private restaurant in the district has become a source of motivation for them.

Yasmeena who lives at Bilal colony of Pattan village in Baramulla district of North Kashmir works at a famous private restaurant cum cake centre in Baramulla.

"When I got the post of Head chef in this outlet, I got courage that I can do something in my life and become independent. When I started working, people used to question my choice of pursuing a career in baking. They discouraged my parents by telling them that I come home late but my parents always supported me," Yasmeena told ANI.

She also said that she wants to motivate those girls who are sitting idle at their homes, thinking that they can't do anything.

"All the girls should come forward with the confidence that they can do many things and can achieve their goals. They should dream big and have the courage to realise their dreams," Yasmeena added.

Mudasir Nazir, the restaurant owner said that both male and female employees are equal in number at this centre.

"Here, the head chef is a woman. The time has gone when only men could do these things," he added.

