J-K: Chamliyal Mela -a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity on Indo-Pak border in Sambha

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 21 : Amid the political tensions between India and Pakistan, there is a dargah in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district on the international border between the two countries, where Hindus and Muslims come together annually to demonstrate a show of mutual brotherhood.

This dargah belongs to Baba Dilip Singh Minhas, popularly known as Baba Chamliyal.

Although sweets are not exchanged here, the converging of people from across both sides of the Indo-Pak border at this shrine conveys a message of peace.

The district administration has made all the arrangements for a fair to be held on the international border on Thursday, June 22, in the Ramgarh sector, 42 km away from the capital Jammu.

The public works department carried out the repair work on the road leading to the shrine for the convenience of the devotees.

According to Deputy Commissioner Samba, Abhishek Sharma, systematic arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful conduct of the fair, adding that BSF officials have also discussed removing the barricades to let devotees avail of the services.

According to a 335-year-old tradition, Baba Chamliyal lived in the village of Syedianwala in the Sialkot region of Pakistan.

This fair is held annually in Syedianwala of Pakistan and Chamliyal village of India, in which lakhs of devotees participate from far and wide.

After both countries brokered a ceasefire agreement in 2003, civilians start to visit the shrine in large numbers.

During the fair, Pakistan offers chadar at the shrine in the Ramgarh sector of India, while sugar, clay and syrup are sent from here.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor