J-K: Cultural Academy gears up for G20 Summit celebrations in Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 17 : Cultural Academy is geared up to start activities for the G20 Summit celebrations in Kashmir ahead of the Summit in Sheri Kashmir International Convention Center (SKICC) on the banks of the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar.

The G20 summit is scheduled to be held in the Valley from May 22 to 24.

The Picturesque region of Kashmir is gearing up to host the prestigious G20 Summit for the first time in its history.

The event is expected to have a positive impact on the tourism and trade sectors of the region.

Preparations for the summit are in full swing, with the city of Srinagar being decorated like a bride to welcome the distinguished guests.

The renovation and repair of roads are being carried out at a fast pace, along with the installation of hoods and other construction works.

Department of Tourism Kashmir has also made many essential arrangements to make this summit a memorable one.

For the first time, work is also being done to decorate the bunkers from outside located from Srinagar International Airport to SKICC.

Earlier on Monday, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar co-chaired a review meeting with field officers over the security arrangements for the G-20 meet to be held in the Valley. Kashmir police informed that officers were directed to ensure that deployment of magistrates and police are put in place well before the summit and reiterated the need to enhance the security measures at vulnerable locations to avoid any chance of terrorist attack during the G20 summit.

The G20 summit is expected to promote Kashmir internationally and give a new dimension to the tourism sector of Kashmir. The tourism sector is the backbone of the economy of Jammu and Kashmir, and a record number of tourists are expected to visit Kashmir this year also.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor