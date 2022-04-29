J & K: Forest area in Udhampur under blaze for last 4 days

A forest area of Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir is under blaze for the last four days.

The fire broke out in the Daya Dhar forest area of Ghordi block of Udhampur in the Union Territory four days ago.

It has engulfed a huge forest property. Several trees and other forest resources have been destroyed in the fire.

Authorities are making efforts to douse the fire.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

