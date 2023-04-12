J-K: Govt school students excel in 8th grade exams

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 12 : The results of class 8 announced in Jammu and Kashmir by the education department on April 10 revealed an outstanding performance by government school children.

As per the education department, over 96.6 per cent of the students achieved success, with three students from the Gangu area of Pulwama district securing the first, second, and ninth positions at the district level in the eighth-grade examination.

All these students are studying at Government Boys High School Gangu. A special function was orgzed at the school to celebrate their achievements, which was also attended by their parents. The teachers praised the hard work of the students and parents and awarded them with prizes.

Speaking to journalists, Muhammad Hussain Malik, who secured first place at the district level, attributed their success to the support of teachers and parents and highlighted the positive behaviour of teachers towards them.

Towheed Yasin, who secured the second position, expressed happiness and gratitude towards their parents and school teachers, and emphasized the improved quality of education in government schools, with dedicated efforts by the staff and support from the government in providing facilities for education.

Sakina Hasan, who secured the ninth position, also made the school and parents proud with her achievements.

Muhammad Hussain, a teacher at the school, credited the outstanding performance of the students in the eighth-grade examination to the collective hard work of all teachers. He further emphasized that the quality of education in government schools is better, and encouraged people to enrol their children in government schools.

The Jammu and Kashmir State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) announced the Class VIII results on Monday for both zones of Jammu and Kashmir.

The success ratio of male and female students in the examination was more than 96.6%.

The results were announced as per the new National Education Policy 2020, which saw the annual examinations of all classes being held together for the first time in the entire UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

In March 2023, the State Council of Educational Research and Training conducted the 8th standard annual examination T2, with a total of 175,547 students participating. Out of them, 169,564 students passed the annual examination, showcasing the academic achievements of the students in the region.

