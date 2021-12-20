J-K govt signs MoU with UCB Dubai to facilitate UT students with wider opportunities in education

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University College Birmingham (UCB) at India Global Forum, Dubai to explore potential progression opportunities through institutional partnership with vocational colleges and universities in the valley.

As per an official release, for the first time, UCB has decided to set up an office in Jammu and Kashmir to tie up with local educational institutions, facilitate academic exchange programmes and enable students to secure admissions at reduced fees.

Director Industries and Commerce, Jammu, Anoo Malhotra and Director Marketing, Admissions and International Recruitment, University College Birmingham, Eileen Pryer, conducted a signing ceremony in presence of Counsel General of India, Dr Aman Puri during the India Global Forum event held in Taj Dubai, UAE.

"We have signed MoU. We will be exchanging educational programmes and doing many things together. I am inviting her to Jammu and Kashmir. We will be providing her with some office space. We will start working as soon as possible," said Anu Malhotra.

Eileen said it is an incredible opportunity for University College Birmingham. "This provides a great opportunity for things to explore, make partnerships with universities and provide wider opportunity for students who may not able to go straight to our programmes. So it is an incredible opportunity. We have a very positive experience," she said.

A top official at India Global Forum said the Jammu and Kashmir government will be identifying several institutions that would partner with UCB in making sure that students get a better opportunity in up-scaling, faculty exchanges, tour exchanges, etc.

"I do hope and wish that the UCB would take forward this MoU and start an office in J&K to assess the opportunities better. I am absolutely certain that it will be a very productive and beneficial relationship of UCB with Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

In a significant step towards developing the education sector in Jammu and Kashmir through this MoU, the administration aims to achieve skill development or upskilling of students in a variety of different subject areas and levels besides exploring opportunities for collaboration in teaching and research fields.

The objective of the MoU is to provide a framework within which the parties will seek to develop a formal relationship in exchange for undergraduate/graduate students, technical programs, academic mobility, teaching and research programs. The document would be valid for a period of three years.

( With inputs from ANI )

