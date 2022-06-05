J-K: Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested in Kishtwar

Kishtwar Police and Security Forces (17 RR) on Sunday arrested one terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) identified as Talib Hussain in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

According to the police, Talib Hussain joined the terrorist ranks of the HM outfit in the year 2016 and remained active along with other terrorists of Kishtwar and remained instrumental in reviving militancy by way of recruiting youths in militancy.

"But later on, due to some squabble with other HM terrorists left HM group and remained at large, however, Kishtwar Police worked meticulously on the leads obtained about his whereabouts and pre emptied his move to affect the revival of militancy in the area as he got arrested after dodging the Police and other security agencies for a long time," said the police.

An FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered in police station Kishtwar and investigations have been taken up, the police added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor