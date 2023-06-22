J-K: House of LeT terrorist associate attached in Anantnag district under UAPA

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 22 : Special Investigation Unit of Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday attached the residential house of a Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist associate under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the Subhanpora village of Anantnag district, police said.

The property was attached following necessary sanctions from the competent authority, police said.

"During the course of the investigation, police said it learnt a residential house of a terrorist associate has been found used by terrorists of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT)," police said.

The property was attached under the supervision of the Director Inspector General SIU Kashmir, Senior Superintendent of Police Shopian, and Deputy SP CIO SIU Shopian.

As per the statement, the process for attachment of property belonging to the accused falling within the ambit of proceeds of terrorism was initiated by SIU Shopian under section 25 of the UA(P) Act.

In their statement, the police said, "The general public is once again advised not to harbour or provide shelter or extend logistics to terrorists and their associates in their houses or premises."

Last week the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Kupwara Police attached the property (land) of a notorious terrorist operating from Pakistan.

