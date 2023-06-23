J-K: Huge quantities of drugs, ammunition recovered from slain terrorists in Kupwara

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 23 : Huge quantities of drugs and ammunition were recovered from slain terrorists in a joint operation by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police in the Kala Jungle of the Machhal sector in Kupwara, said an official statement.

According to the statement, the recovered items include 9 AK series rifles, 14 AK magazines, 228 rounds of assorted ammunition, 3 pistols, and 55 suspected narcotic packets.

"During the intervening night of 22/ 23 June, alert troops of the Indian Army detected suspicious movement in the general area Kala Jungle along the Line of Control in Machhal Sector. Ambushes were sited and tracking of the terrorist movement was carried out during the night. At around 0430 hours, four terrorists were observed crossing the line of control from Pakistan. They were engaged upon coming in effective range by the Ambush parties", the statement read.

It added that an intense firefight ensued, resulting in the elimination of all four terrorists without any harm to their own troops.

It further said that this successful operation is a big blow to the Narco funding and terror plans in Jammu & Kashmir.

"The following war-like stores and narcotics had been recovered from the slain terrorists, viz., AK Series rifles - 09, AK Mag - 14, Assorted Ammunition (AK and Pistol)- 288 rds, Hand Grenades - 04, Pistols - 03, Pistol mags - 05, Suspected Narco packets - 55. The recovery of large amounts of War Like Stores including substantial narcotics material to be used for terror funding indicates the vicious plan of Pakistan to utilise the terrorists to derail the existing peace in Kashmir Valley. This successful operation is a big blow to the Narco funding & terror plans of the terrorists", the release stated.

"Operation in progress. An extensive search of the area being carried out", it added.

