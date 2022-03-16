J-K: IGP terms neutralisation of 3 terrorists in Srinagar a "big success" for joint forces

The elimination of three wanted terrorists who were involved in the recent killing of Sarpanch Sameer Ahmad Bhat is a big success for the joint forces, said Kashmir IGP, Vijay Kumar on Wednesday.

"I congratulate the joint forces for conducting successful anti-terrorist operations without any collateral damage. The killed terrorists were also planning to attack security forces on the National Health and Welfare Department (NHW)," Kumar told ANI.

Jammu and Kashmir Police neutralised three wanted terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) in Srinagar today. Sarpanch Sameer Ahmad Bhat was shot dead by terrorists in the Khonmoh area on the outskirts of Srinagar.

The encounter between the security forces and the terrorists started in the Nowgam area in the early hours of Wednesday.

After getting the information about the presence of terrorists in the Nowgam area, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police and 50RR in the said area, according to an official statement by Jammu and Kashmir police.

During the search operation, the team proceeded towards the suspected spot and the terrorists fired at them which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter. Later on, CRPF also joined the encounter.

As per police records, the deceased has been identified as Adil Nabi Teli (Pampore), Shakir Ahmad Tantray (Ronipora Shopian) and Yasir Ahmad Wagay (Kulgam).

Police informed that the killer terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) and active since 2021.

Pertinently, terrorist Adil Teli, along with his associates, was also involved in the killing of Inspector Pervaiz Ahmad Dar at Menganwari Nowgam on June 22 last year and in the killing of Javaid Ahmed Malik at Lurgam Tral, police added.

Besides, he was also involved in a grenade attack on the joint party of Police and CRPF at Barbarshah Srinagar in which one civilian was killed and three civilians were injured.

Similarly, police said that the other terrorists Shakir Ahmad and Yasir Ahmad were also involved in several terror crime cases including the killing of ASI Mohammad Ashraf near Police Station Bijbehara, Anantnag on December 22, 2022.

Following the encounter, police recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK rifle, three AK Magazines, 14 AK rounds, two Pistols, four Pistol Magazines, six Pistol rounds from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated.

( With inputs from ANI )

