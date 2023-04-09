J-K: Indian Army foils infiltration attempt in Poonch, one intruder killed, two apprehended

Jammu and Kashmir [India], April 9 : The Indian Army on Saturday night, foiled a major infiltration attempt by three persons in the Poonch region in Jammu-Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC).

Lt Col Devender Anand, PRO Defence Jammu informed in a press release on Sunday, that while one infiltrator was shot down during cross-firing, two others have been apprehended alive.

As per the release, the troops observed some suspicious movement close to the LOC, where three people were allegedly trying to infiltrate the border.

The army troops kept the movement of infiltrators under observation, and as soon as they approached the fence, they challenged the infiltrators, the release stated.

Following this, the intruders tried to run away and got engaged in firing with the troops. In the cross-firing, one intruder was shot dead, while two others managed to run into the jungle taking advantage of the thick foliage and rocky outcrop. The release stated that the area was immediately cordoned off to prevent their escape across the Line of Control.

The Army launched a search operation into the jungle, and subsequently, both the absconding intruders were apprehended alive in injured condition. In addition, three bags containing fourteen packets of Narcotics (weighing approx 17 kgs), Pakistan currency, some documents, and eatables were also recovered.

As per the release, during preliminary questioning, the two intruders claimed that all three of them were residents of Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK)and belong to Maidan Mohalla, village Chanjal.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

