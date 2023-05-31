J-K: Infiltration bid foiled on LoC in Poonch, 3 terrorists arrested

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 31 : Foiling an infiltration bid, Indian Army apprehended three terrorists near the India-Pakistan border in Poonch on Wednesday.

According to an official statement, Army launched a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch sector on the intervening night of May 30-31 and intercepted 3-4 terrorists while they attempting to cross the fence taking the advantage of bad weather and heavy rain.

"After tracking the movement at about 1.30 hours, a well-sited Indian Army ambush on challenging them was fired upon and in the retaliatory firefight, some terrorists have been hit," the statement said.

The security forces then cordoned off the area and a search operation was launched.

"Blood trails have been found. Three terrorists with some weapons and war-like stores including one IED and Narco have been apprehended. One Indian Army soldier was injured in the ensuing firing and has been evacuated," the statement further mentioned.

Army recovered 10 kg IED (improvised explosive device) from the terrorists.

The search operations were in progress.

Further details are awaited.

