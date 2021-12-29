J-K: LG Manoj Sinha chairs meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board and discussed various issues related to new Yatri Niwas Bhawans at Srinagar, Jammu, and Ramban on Wednesday.

"Chaired a meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board and discussed various issues related to new Yatri Niwas Bhawans at Srinagar, Jammu and Ramban," Office of Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir tweeted from its official account.

"The eminent members of Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) presented valuable suggestions for optimum utilization of the Yatri Niwas Bhawans and facilities for pilgrims," the tweet said.

Earlier in the last week of November, Lieutenant Governor laid the foundation stone of the new Amarnath Yatri Niwas at Majeen area in the outskirts of Jammu city.

