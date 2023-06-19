J-K: LG Manoj Sinha lauds ICAI for contribution in economic policies' implementation

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 19 : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has lauded the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) for their members' contribution to implementing various policies linked to economic development.

LG Sinha said ICAI has continuously extended its support to various government bodies, and regulatory bodies and in implementing various policies linked to economic development. Sinha was speaking at the 12th residential meeting of ICAI members in Srinagar on Sunday.

"As a partner in nation-building, ICAI has continuously extended its support to various government bodies, and regulatory bodies and in implementing various policies related to the economic development of the country so that the collective efforts of development are more rapid," said Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

"Our nation has emerged as the fifth largest economy in the world and this has given new vigour and confidence to people to take the socio-economic sectors on a new path of progress. I think it shows the excitement in every section of society for taking every sector on the path of development. Whether it is GST collection or foreign exchange reserve, private equity, domestic investment or the schemes under Atma-Nirbhar Bharat has gained momentum, infrastructure development projects, every sector is witnessing new definition and culture of development," said Sinha further.

Manoj Sinha also asserted the ongoing development projects under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have changed the perspective of the world towards Jammu Kashmir.

