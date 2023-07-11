J-K: Man on mission to preserve Pahari culture through music

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 11 : In the enchanting valleys of Jammu and Kashmir, where the rich tapestry of Pahari culture weaves its intricate threads, a young singer by the name of Ajaz Ahmad Bhat has emerged as a beacon of hope for his community. With his soul-stirring voice and unwavering commitment, Ajaz is on a mission to preserve and promote the unique heritage of the Pahari people through the power of music.

Bhat, a promising singer from the Pahari Ethnic group in Jammu and Kashmir, has emerged as a prominent figure in the realm of Pahari music, particularly Pahari folk music.

Hailing from the Namla area of the Line of Control in Uri sector in Baramulla District, his passion for singing ignited in the 6th grade when he discovered the enchanting world of local Pahari singers. Inspired by their melodies, Ajaz dedicated himself to preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the Pahari people through his soulful voice.

In 2018, Ajaz took a significant leap forward by creating his own YouTube channel, appropriately named "Ajaz Bhat Official." With his captivating voice and heartfelt renditions, he quickly gained popularity, amassing over 1.5 Lakh subscribers.

Reflecting on his remarkable journey, Ajaz humbly shares, "I never expected such an overwhelming response when I started my YouTube channel. It's a humbling experience to know that my music has touched the hearts of so many people and brought attention to the struggles our community faces."

One of his songs, "Sadna wala rasta," struck a chord with listeners as it shed light on the hardships faced by the Karnah people due to the absence of the Sadha tunnel at Kupwara Karnah highway. This emotionally charged composition propelled Ajaz into the limelight, opening doors to numerous opportunities to showcase his talent at local and national events.

A major milestone in Ajaz's career occurred in 2016 when he received an invitation to participate in an event organized by the NZCC Patiala in Chhattisgarh, Rupnagar in Punjab, and Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh.

Representing the Pahari culture, he fondly recalls, "Participating in that event was a turning point for me. It was a great honour to meet and learn from many prominent singers. It further fuelled my passion for preserving our heritage through music."

This event provided him with wider recognition and spread his name beyond the borders of Jammu and Kashmir. Undeterred by challenges, Ajaz continued to perform at various local events in the region, captivating audiences with his melodious voice and heartfelt lyrics.

Ajaz's dedication to preserving Pahari culture has not gone unnoticed. Zubair Qureshi, a renowned Pahari writer, acknowledges the pivotal role that youngsters like Ajaz play in safeguarding and promoting their heritage's traditions.

Zubair expressed his admiration, stating, "Ajaz Bhat, like many other youngsters, is playing a vital role in preserving the Pahari culture and traditions among the younger generation. His commitment to showcasing our unique heritage through music is truly commendable."

In addition to his online presence and event participation, Ajaz's impact is deeply felt in local Pahari weddings. His captivating performances have become an integral part of these joyous occasions, seamlessly blending traditional Pahari melodies with a contemporary flair, thus keeping the spirit of the culture alive.

As Ajaz Ahmad Bhat's music continues to touch hearts and inspire a new generation, his journey stands as a testament to the power of music in preserving cultural identity. Through his soul-stirring performances and unwavering dedication to his craft, he has become a beacon of hope for the Pahari people, ensuring that their rich heritage remains alive and cherished.

