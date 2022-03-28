J-K: New power receiving station at Anantnag gives continuous power supply to villages in district

Around one dozen villages heave a sigh of relief as the much-awaited power receiving station at Ara Khushipora in South Kashmir's Anantnag district has been completed and made functional recently and has started giving electricity to the villages.

The Project was part of the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP) and approved under Deendayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) for rural electrification a few years back.

While speaking to ANI, Ahmad said, "We used to get around two to three hours of electricity during the day before the power receiving station became functional. We are very happy now as we have the power supply throughout the day. We are thankful to the government for developing the area and for our benefit."

Sheeraz Ahmad, Junior Engineer of PDD said, "The 6.3 MVA (Mega Volt Ampere) power receiving station has been constructed by the sub-transmission division of Power Development Department (PDD) at a cost of Rs 3.2 crore."

The engineer further added, "People of Ara Khushipora, Dehruna, Hakoora, Badasgam, Palpora, and other adjoining areas have lauded this step taken by the J-K UT administration. Earlier the people from these villages were facing many problems, particularly during winters."

"The supply from this receiving station will also be given to the medical College of Anantnag," added the engineer.

After J-K became Union Territory, the pace of developmental projects have increased resulting in a number of developmental works in different fields.

