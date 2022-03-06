J-K: One dead, 21 injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

A civilian was killed and 21 others including a policeman were injured in a grenade attack in the Amira Kadal area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Police said that all the injured have been shifted to the SMHS Hospital in Srinagar.

A police officer said, "Terrorists lobbed grenade in busy Amira Kadal Market. In this incident, ten people received splinter wounds when they were in the market. All the injured have been shifted to hospital where their condition is said to be stable."

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor