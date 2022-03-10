J-K: One terrorist killed in Srinagar, search underway for two others

One terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Srinagar's Hazratbal area on Thursday, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar informed.

The search for two others who fled from the encounter site is underway.

"One terrorist killed by Srinagar Police in Hazratbal area. Search for two others who fled from the encounter site going on," Kashmir police said in a tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

