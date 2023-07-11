J-K Police arrests 10 for conspiracy to revive JKLF, Hurriyat

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 11 : Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested 10 persons in a case pertaining to a conspiracy to revive the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a banned organisation, and the Hurriyat.

A case was filed under sections 10 and 13 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and section 121A of Indian Penal Code at Kothibagh police station.

The persons arrested, along with others, were planning to revive these organisations on the directions of their Pakistan-based handlers, the police said.

A press statement by the Jammu and Kashmir police said initial investigation revealed that the arrested persons were in touch with entities based abroad. Few of them were members of groups that propagate secessionism like Kashmir Global Council, headed by Farooq Siddiqui, and Raja Muzaffer of JKLF, the release stated.

Under the garb of manufactured pretext, a meeting took place with the agenda of discussing strategy of revival. Initial investigation has also revealed that a similar preliminary meeting took place on June 13 which was most of them attended, the release added.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohammad Yaseen Bhat of Nigeenbagh, Sgr, Mohammad Rafiq Pahloo from Natipora, Shams u din Rehmani frfom Lalbazar, Jahangeer Ahmad Bhat from Batengo, Sopore, Khurshid Ah Bhat from Rawalpora, Shabir Ah Dar from Badamwari Sopore, Sajad Hussain Gul from Panthachowk, Srinagar, Firdous Ah Shah from Abiguzar, Srinagar, Parray Hassan Firdous from Lawaypora, Srinagar, and Sohail Ahmad Mir from Peerbagh, Budgam).

The police said that investigation in the case was on in full swing and some more arrests are likely.

