J-K police bust LeT terror module, arrest six terrorist associates

Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday busted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module and arrested six terrorist associates in Pulwama, the police said.

According to the police, a preliminary probe revealed that they were involved in providing logistics, shelter and motivating youth to act as hybrid terrorists.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor