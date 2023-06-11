J-K: Police carry out search operation at house of Hizbul Terrorist in Kishtwar

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 11 : Kishtwar Police including the Special Operations Group (SOG) carried out searches in the house of one of the active terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen on Saturday, the police official said.

As per the police, they sought a house search warrant from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court and carried out the operation.

The police further said that Muddasir Ahmed, an active terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen has five different cases registered against him.

"There are five different cases against Mudassar Hussain. It was necessary to carry out a search at his place as per CRPC. We sought a house search warrant from the NIA court and carried out a search operation. The evidence was taken on record. We will make sure that they are investigated thoroughly. If found in the investigation will definitely seize his properties. No mercy or sympathy will be shown," Senior Superintendent of Police of the district Khalil Ahmad Poswal said.

He further said that during the course of the search, the seized evidence shall be investigated so as to subject the accused person to judicial determination for his involvement in anti-national activities and perpetuation of terrorism.

SSP Kishtwar also said that all the supporters, and associates of terrorists who are found involved during the investigation shall also be prosecuted.

