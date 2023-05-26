J-K police rescues tourist family stuck in Gulmarg's Kangdoori area

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 26 : Jammu and Kashmir police rescued a tourist family comprising four children stuck in the Kangdoori area of Gulmarg, said the police on Friday.

According to police, the tourists from Telangana arrived in Gulmarg recently and went for a Gondola ride to Kangdoori in Gulmarg.

The family while returning to Gondola phase two lost their way and got stuck in Kangdoori area, the police added.

"Police rescue teams of Gulmarg police station led by Station House Officer Inspector Irshad with the assistance of ATVs and Pony Walas were formed who followed around the Kangdoori area and finally reached the location of the tourist family and rescued them from the area and brought them back to Gulmarg safely," read the statement by Baramullah police

"After being rescued, the tourist family expressed their gratitude towards Baramulla Police for the timely help," the police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor