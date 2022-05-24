J-K: Policeman critically injured in terrorist firing

One policeman has been critically injured after a terrorist fired at him in the Soura (Anchar) area of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

As per the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the policeman's daughter also sustained an injury in the incident.

"Terrorist fired upon one policeman Saifullah Qadri in Soura (Anchar) area. He is critically injured. His daughter also got injured," the police said.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor