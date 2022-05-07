J-K: Policeman critically injured in terrorist firing
By ANI | Published: May 7, 2022 09:17 AM2022-05-07T09:17:40+5:302022-05-07T09:25:02+5:30
A Jammu and Kashmir Policeman sustained critical injuries after terrorists fired at him at the Aiwa Bridge area of Ali Jan Road in Srinagar.
More details are awaited.
Earlier on Friday, a top Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander was among three other terrorists who were killed in a gunfight in Pahalgam town of Jammu and Kashmir.
( With inputs from ANI )
