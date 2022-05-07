J-K: Policeman critically injured in terrorist firing

A Jammu and Kashmir Policeman sustained critical injuries after terrorists fired at him at the Aiwa Bridge area of Ali Jan Road in Srinagar.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on Friday, a top Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander was among three other terrorists who were killed in a gunfight in Pahalgam town of Jammu and Kashmir.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor