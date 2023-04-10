Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 10 : Principal Secretary Forest, Ecology and Environment, Dheeraj Gupta on Monday asked officials of Department of wildlife protection, contractors and service providers to expedite the works at the Jambu Zoo here.

Jambo zoo is named after the founder of the city King Jambu Lochan.

"There should be enhanced coordination among various agencies to ensure timely completion of vital works such as main road, parking area development, water supply and allied infrastructure by April this year."

Principal Secretary also reviewed different services to be offered to public in the zoo such as ticketing, cafeteria, kiosk, drinking water points, shelter sheds, battery cars, viewpoints and parks. He instructed the officials on timely mobilization and trial run of various services by 3rd week of April.

Dheeraj Gupta directed the department to gear up for an mal shifting plan for relocating the Manda Mini Zoo mals in the upcoming Zoo by 24th of April as per the evaluation carried out by CZA officials.

Taking note of the gaps in the resources mobilization viz-a-viz targets to be achieved, Principal Secretary directed officials to ensure all efforts to achieve zoo operational status by 26th of April for inspection and trial run.

The review meeting was attended by Regional Wildlife Warden Jammu, Wildlife Warden Jambu Zoo and senior officers of Wildlife Protection Department and service providers of outsourced activities and contractors.

