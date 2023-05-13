J-K: Private tuition and coaching centers to give free coaching to 10 pc of underprivileged children

Jammu and Kashmir [India], May 13 : Taking a major step towards providing free quality coaching to financially weaker children, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed all private tuition and coaching centers to provide free coaching to 10 per cent of the children in their centers who are underprivileged.

According to Rule 4(e) of Jammu and Kashmir Regulation of Private Tuition Center Rules 2010, Nazim School Education Jammu has made it mandatory for all private tuition/coaching centers to have 10 per cent orphans, children belonging to BPL, Antodhya Anna Yojana and PhH category, who are pursuing secondary, higher secondary or undergraduate comparable courses.

In this regard, the Director of School Education Jammu has issued an order asking interested candidates to submit applications with required documents for admission to private tuition centers/coaching within 15 days. These applications can be sent to the email bplstufc.dsej@gmail.com or collected during office hours at the Private Section of the Directorate of School Education, Mithi Jammu.

The required documents include orphan certificate, ration card of BPL/AAY and PHH categories, and qualification certificate of previous classes.

The list of registered Private Tuition/Coaching Centers is available on the Directorate website www.schedujammu.nic.in. There are 72 private tuition and coaching centers in Jammu. There are 10 centers in Kathua, 4 in Samba, 3 in Udhampur, 5 in Poonch district, 5 in Rajouri, 3 in Ramban, 5 in Doda and 5 in Kishtwar.

It has happened for the first time that such an order has been issued, and strict disciplinary action will be taken against those who do not implement it. The poor people have welcomed this decision.

