J-K: Samba Police arrests 3, recovers 2 kg heroin from them

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 12 : Samba Police achieved major success and solved the Rangoor firing case within hours after the commission of the offence and arrested three heroin smugglers and recovered 2.080 kg heroin from them, an official statement said.

The police also recovered Rs 93200 in cash, one pistol, one magazine and rounds, the statement added.

According to the statement, the arrested people have been identified as Jagdeep Singh (21), Satinderpal Singh (26), and Sunny Kumar (22) entered into an altercation followed by a scuffle on the trivial issue of giving a pass to the vehicle with the local eight youth at the border village Rangoor Camp in the jurisdiction of Police Station Ramgarh and during scuffle Satinder Paul Singh opened fire with pistol Glock upon the local youth due to which two local youth sustained bullet injuries.

During this scuffle, one of the three smugglers, namely Sunny also got injured due to the gunshot of his accomplice Satinder Paul Singh

As the smuggler's vehicle had been caught by the local youth after firing, smugglers including the injured one fled from the spot using a bike belonging to the local youth, the statement said.

In the meanwhile, the information had been received through reliable sources to the Police Station Ramgarh regarding the firing incident and the Police registered a case FIR under sections 307 IPC, 3/25 Arms Act at Police Station Ramgarh and started an investigation.

All Nakas across the district were made alert and information was shared with all the Police Stations/ Police Posts of the district by PCR Samba under the directions of SSP Samba Sh. Benam Tosh. The alert Police Party of Rarian Naka succeeded in apprehending all three smugglers who were fleeing after committing the crime.

All injured were immediately shifted to CHC Ramgarh from where they were referred to GMC Jammu for advanced treatment.

During questioning, they disclosed in the presence of Executive Magistrate 1st Class that they had hidden Pistol Glock with magazine ammunition and some suspicious pockets near the Rarian Naka point.

Upon this, a Police team Comprising of SDPO Vijaypur, Executive Magistrate 1st Class, SHO and other officers brought the accused to the disclosed suspected Point near Rarian and recovered one pistol with one magazine and four live rounds and two pockets of heroin weighing 2.080 KG.

Upon this Police added section 8/21/22/25/29 NDPS Act to the instant case and started an investigation.

Further investigation of the case is underway.

