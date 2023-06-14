J-K: SIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir in Sanjay Sharma killing case

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 14, : The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) raided multiple locations in South Kashmir on Wednesday morning in the Sanjay Sharma killing case.

Earlier in February, terrorists fired upon Sanjay Sharma, a Bank ATM guard, while he was on way his way to a local market, the Kashmir police said. Though he was shifted to a hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

"Terrorists fired upon a member of a minority community when he was going towards a market along with his wife," DIG Rayees Mohammad Bhat had said at the time of the incident. "We are searching for the terrorist and we will neutralise them as early as possible," he added.

"Terrorists fired upon one civilian from minority namely Sanjay Sharma S/O Kashinath Sharma R/O Achan Pulwama while on way to local market. He was shifted to hospital however, he succumbed to injuries. There was Armed guard in his village. Area cordoned off. Details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police had said.

J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the terror attack on Sanjay Sharma. He said that the administration will stand strong with the bereaved family.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor