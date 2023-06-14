J-K: Special Investigation Unit files chargesheet against 2 active terrorists, 1 killed terrorist

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 14 : The Jammu and Kashmir Special Investigation Unit (SIU), Srinagar on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against two active terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and The Resistance Front (TRF) and one killed terrorist before a National Investigation Court (NIA) in a case related to the killing of police personnel, a police press release said.

The Kashmir police informed that one of the accused terrorists namely Adil Ahmed Parray was killed in an encounter with Police Srinagar at Sangam area of Srinagar on 12/06/2022.

"The other two involved terrorists are still active and linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and The Resistance Front (TRF)," police said.

As per the press note, the chargesheet was filed under sections 307, and 302 of the Indian Penal Code, sections 7/27 of the Arms Act and sections 13, 16, 18, 20 and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The names of the accused include Basit Ahmed Dar, a resident of Redwani Qaimou Kulgam, Momin Gulzar Mir, a resident of Firdous Colony Eidgah Srinagar and Adil Ahmed Parray, a resident of Badergund Ganderbal.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said that on May 24, 2022, unknown terrorists fired upon one police personnel, Saifullah Qadri and his minor daughter Safa Qadri, a resident of Malik Shab Soura Srinagar, in which police personnel got killed and his minor daughter was injured.

"During the course of the investigation, 3 terrorists were identified and were found involved in the terror crime case," said the statement.

"Besides, a scooty used in the terrorist attack was also seized, police said.

However, the investigation shall continue under section 173 (8) CrPC, police said.

