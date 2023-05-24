J-K: Special Investigation Unit raids houses of PoK-based terrorists in Ramban

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 24 : The Jammu and Kashmir Police Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple locations in Ramban district in the houses of terrorists and their relatives, who are operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, said a police official.

The search operation came after getting search warrants from a special NIA court in connection with a case registered against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, (UAPA).

The searches were conducted in the premises of terrorists identified as Azad Hussain, Ghaziuddin, Bashir Ahmed Mughal, and Saifullah who are said to be presently operating from PoK, said Khalil Poswal, SSP Kishtwar.

"Earlier, we registered 2 cases against Pakistan and PoK-based terrorists in Kishtwar. In this episode, search warrants were taken from the NIA court and searches were conducted at many places. Today the ancestral house of four terrorists Azad Hussain, Ghaziuddin, Bashir Ahmed Mughal, and Saifullah was searched," said Khalil Poswal, SSP Kishtwar.

"During the course of searches, the evidence collected shall be investigated so as to subject the accused persons to judicial determination for their involvement in anti-national activities and perpetuation of terrorism. We have issued non-bailable warrants against 36 terrorists and will start sending them to the INTERPOL," Khalil Poswal said further.

Earlier, Special Court Kulgam designated under NIA Act issued proclamation orders under section 82 CrPC against five active terrorists involved in various terror crimes and target killing cases including the killing of a lady teacher Rajni Bala and Bank Manager Vijay Kumar in district Kulgam, last year, an official statement said on Monday.

