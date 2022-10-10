J-K: Spiritual gatherings, rallies fill streets of Jammu on Eid Milad-ul-Nabi

Zeal-filled gatherings were held on the occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi in Jammu province on Sunday. Large Milad processions were held in the district, tehsil Saddar places across the province. Apart from this, Muhammadan processions were organized by the respective mosques and madrasas in distant villages and villages, in which thousands of children of Tawheed participated.

A procession organized by Dawat-e-Islami Jammu-i-Hind was taken out from Gujjar Colony in the winter capital, Jammu from Malik Market, Sanjawan, Mor, Kiryani Pond, Kargil Colony, Makkah Masjid Bathandi. It ended in Eidgah Sanjawan. Thousands of people participated in it.

In addition to hundreds of small and big vehicles, thousands of men, young people, children, and old people participated in this procession. In the Sanjawan Eidgah, scholars shed light on Milad Mustafa.

According to reports, similar processions were also seen from Udhar Bin Talab, Chenur, Janipur, Sarwal, Falan Mandal, Beli Charana, Sudhra, Raghora, Majalata, and other suburbs. Similar events were organized from Kathua, Samba, Vijaypur, Bani, Bisuhli, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Banhal, Batut, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Sarnakot, Reasi, Mahur, Gol, Arnas, Dharmadi, Chinni, Basantgarh.

Grand conferences on the Prophet's story were also organized at mosques, Eidgahs and monasteries, in which scholars gave detailed explanations. Under the banner of Anjuman Islah al-Muslimin Jammu, a grand Sirat-ul-Nabi conference was organized in which scholars shed light on various aspects of the Prophet's biography and good deeds. 12th Rabi'ul Awwal to 17th Rabi'ul Awwal is also being celebrated as Wahdat week.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is celebrated annually to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and is observed in the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar, which commences with the sighting of the moon. The occasion also marks the death anniversary of the Prophet.

Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi, also known as Mawlid or Eid-e-Milad, is celebrated with enthusiasm by Muslims across the world.

One of the most essential parts of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is to celebrate the life of the Prophet, his teachings, sufferings, and his character, as he even forgave his enemies.

Muslims celebrate the occasion by wearing new clothes, offering prayers, and exchanging gifts.

