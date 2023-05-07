J-K Students Association issues helpline numbers for Kashmiri students stranded in violence-hit Manipur

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 7 : In the wake of ongoing unrest in Mpur, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has issued helpline numbers for Kashmiri students studying in Mpur.

The association has shared the following helpline numbers: 9149500623, 6005493904, 6005682883, 6005590847, and 7006028306, which are available for students studying in different universities and colleges in Mpur.

In a statement issued, the National Convenor of the Association, Nasir Khuehami said that they have received distress calls from several Kashmiri students who are stranded in various universities and colleges across the state.

"It is essential to prioritize their safety and well-being during this critical time. Students who are studying in Mpur, in both professional and non-professional courses, can get in touch with the helpline numbers provided by the association," he said.

Khuehami further said that the Association is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs officials and the Lieutenant Governor's office for assistance on a fast-track basis.

"We are also in constant touch with the Mpur Authorities. Necessary measures are being taken on an immediate basis, as the families of the students are deeply concerned and worried about their safety back in Kashmir," he said.

The National Vice President of the Association, Munawar Mehraj said that they are trying to connect with the universities and colleges where the students are situated to inquire about their safety and well-being.

"Students are requested to share their details in a prescribed format, including their name, number, family contact, and address, present address, and college or university name, at the aforementioned helpline numbers," Mehraj added.

Students can also reach out at jandkstudentsassociation1111@gmail.com or 9906299199, as stated by Mehraj.

However, the situation continues to remain tense in the northeastern state after clashes broke out on May 3 in the Churachandpur district between tribals and members of the majority Meitei community during a tribal solidarity march that was orgsed to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor