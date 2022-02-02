J-K: Terrorist killed in encounter in Shopian

One terrorist has been neutralised in an ongoing encounter in the Nadigam area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police informed.

"One terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Earlier today, an encounter had broken out between security forces and terrorists here.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

