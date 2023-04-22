J-K: Tulip garden closes for this season after record tourist footfall

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 22 : The world-famous and Asia's largest tulip garden in Srinagar is closed for visitors for this season after record tourist footfall this year during the one-month show.

Farooq Ahmad, the director of Floriculture Kashmir informed on Friday that this year around 3.75 lakh tourists visited the garden.

"Last year around 3.62 lakh tourists came here. This time it was opened on March 19, and around 3.75 lakh tourists came here. Out of 3.75 lakhs, more than 3 lakh tourists came from outside J-K. This is a big boost for the tourism of the valley," he told .

The world-famous and Asia's largest tulip garden was visited by three lakh eighty thousand visitors, indicating a good tourist season for Kashmir this year.

Since its opening in 2007, the government had been opening the garden at the end of March for twenty-five days. But this year the garden was opened on March 19. Visitors this year have had the opportunity to enter the garden for thirty-three days, setting a new record as far as the duration is concerned.

The Siraj Bagh, popularly known as the tulip garden, is situated on the foothills of the Zabarwan Mountains. And it has been considered the most beautiful garden and attracts lakhs of tourists both domestic and foreign.

Because of the Tulip Garden, the tourists visiting Kashmir Valley started coming earlier than usual. The Tulip Garden, where Lakhs of flowers with dozens of varieties are prepared by the Department of Floriculture, became one of the main tourist attractions of Kashmir.

Jammu Kashmir Department of Floriculture works hard to decorate the garden with lakhs of flowers with dozens of varieties so that more and more tourists from across the world may visit it.

It is said that the Kashmir tulip garden has no competition with any other tulip garden in the world. Besides the beauty of the garden in the 'world's paradise' what attracts the tourists is the warm hospitality of the locals.

