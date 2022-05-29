J-K: Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in encounter in Anantnag, arms and ammunition recovered

Two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists were neutralised during a brief encounter in Jammu Kashmir's Anantnag area, informed Kashmir Zone Police on Saturday.

The Jammu and Kashmir police, acting on a piece of specific information generated by police regarding the presence of terrorists in Shitipora, Bijbehara area of Anantnag, launched a joint cordon and search operation along with the Army (3RR) and CRPF.

During the search operation, as the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, two categorized terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter.

"They have been identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Ganie son of Farooq Ahmad Ganie resident of Shalgam Srigufwara and Yawar Ayub Dar son of Mohd Ayub Dar resident of Dogripora Awantipora," said police.

As per police records, both the killed terrorists were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police and Security Forces and civilian atrocities.

Besides, the killed terrorist Yawar Ayub Dar was also involved in an attempt to murder and attack a GRP personnel at Railway Station Panzgam on December 4, 2021 and an IED blast on a CRPF bunker in the Larmoo area on May 2, 2022.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.

In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor