J-K: Two terror modules busted, four LeT associates arrested in Bandipora

Police on Sunday busted two terror modules and arrested four terror associates of the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba in Bandipora of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to police, arrested people were providing logistics and transportation to terrorists in the districts.

"On a specific input security forces recovered one Chinese Grenade in Ashtango area of Bandipora along with terror associates identified as Irfan Ahmad Bhat resident of Ashtango, Sajad Ahmad Mir resident of Arin and Irfan Ahmad Jan resident of Qazipora Bandipora and other incriminating material was also recovered from their possession," reads the statement.

Meanwhile, at a check post (naka) in the Rakh Hajin area of Bandipora district security forces arrested one terror associate and recovered one Chinese grenade from his possession.

"Irfan Aziz Bhat resident of Hajin was also in touch with Pakistan based terrorist Umer Lala and killed terrorist Saleem Parray of Hajin. The Said terror associate along with his Pakistan based terrorist were planning to create terror incident in Hajin area," said police.

Bandipora and Hajin Police Stations have registered respective cases under relevant sections of law.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor