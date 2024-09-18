Jabalpur Accident: Seven Dead, Ten Injured as Dumper Truck Overturns on Auto Rickshaw in Madhya Pradesh

Seven people were killed and ten injured in a tragic accident involving a dumper truck and an auto rickshaw in Jabalpur district on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on the Sihora-Majhgawan road when a speeding dumper truck overturned onto an auto rickshaw carrying passengers.

Seven killed, ten injured in collision of dumper truck and auto rickshaw in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district: Official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 18, 2024

According to the reports, among the victims were two married couples and their 3-year-old child. The injured were taken to Sihora Hospital.

Angered by the tragedy, villagers blocked the road for an extended period. Police and emergency services responded to the scene and transported the injured to the hospital.

Read Also | Pune Hit-and-Run Case: 13-Year-Old School Student Dies After Being Hit by Car in Mulshi

District Collector Deepak Saxena said the victims, including four men and three women, were all residents of the nearby Pratappur village. The injured, six men and four women, were taken to Sihora Hospital.

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav expressed condolences to the families of the victims and announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 to those injured in the accident.