Pune Hit-and-Run Case: 13-Year-Old School Student Dies After Being Hit by Car in Mulshi

A school student who received severe head injuries in a hit-and-run accident on September 6 at Shere village in Pune's Mulshi taluka died during treatment at a private hospital on September 16.

According to the TOI report, the accident took place when a student was returning from school in Shre village, about 40km from Pune. On that day, three students, Prem Chavan (13), Kartik Mavkar (14), and Samyak Chavan (14), all from Akole village in Mulshi taluka, were returning home after school when they were hit by a car.

The police official said that class 7 student Prem Chavan had suffered severe head injuries in the accident and was undergoing treatment at the hospital. He died during the treatment on Saturday. He was survived by his parents and a sister. His father works as a car driver.



Ghule said the car driver did not stop after the accident. "Our team traced him to Pimple Gurav and arrested him the next day. The driver claimed he fled the spot fearing that local residents might attack him. A court has released him on bail."