Jackal Attack in Madhya Pradesh: Two Men Injured in Sehore as Jackal Lunges at Them; Dramatic Moment Captured on CCTV

The terror of wolves and jackals is intensifying in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. A recent attack of dog-like wild animals has created panic in the district of MP. According to the NDTV report, the Predator injured two villagers on Monday evening (September 9). The dramatic moment was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area.

The attack was reported to occur in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh, where a jackal bitten two men sitting on the roadside in Sagonia Panchayat in Rehti tehsil. In a video, men were seen trying to scare the jackal by throwing stones, but they failed to scare the wild dog. Another man was seen grabbing the jackal and throwing him away in the air about 15 feet in a defence.

The two injured villagers identified are Shyam Yadav and Narmada Prasad, who are under treatment at the Narmadapuram District Hospital. Local authorities in the area asked people to avoid venturing out at night.

CCTV Video of Jackal Attack in Madhya Pradesh Goes Viral

UP में भेड़िये और MP में सियारों का आतंक..



उत्तर प्रदेश में हाल ही में हुए भेड़ियों के हमलों के बाद अब मध्य प्रदेश में सियारों का आतंक फैल गया है. सीहोर जिले के रेहटी तहसील के सगोनिया पंचायत में एक सियार ने दो लोगों पर हमला किया, जिससे वे घायल हो गए. यह घटना सोमवार शाम लगभग 5… pic.twitter.com/2wC2gILiCj — NDTV India (@ndtvindia) September 10, 2024

In a video shared on social media, including X (formerly Twitter), a jackal is seen running towards one of the men sitting by the roadside and lunging at him. An older man nearby tries to scare the wild animal by throwing stones, but the jackal then attacks him as well. The man is later seen grabbing the jackal with both hands and throwing it into the air, about several feet away.