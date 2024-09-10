Wolf Attacks in Uttar Pradesh: Forest Department Captures 5th Wolf in Bahraich (Watch Video)

Uttar Pradesh Forest Department on Tuesday morning, September 10, captured the fifth wolf in Bahraich and is now taking it to a rescue shelter of the Forest Department. So far, 5 wolves have been caught. There is one more left.

Earlier on Monday, Forest General Manager Sanjay Pathak criticised certain media outlets for misidentifying jackals as wolves. He said, "Many media persons are running news without confirmation and calling jackals as wolves."

5th Wolf Captured in Bahraich

#WATCH | Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh: The Forest Department captured the fifth wolf and is now taking it to a rescue shelter of the Forest Department



So far 5 wolves have been caught. There is one wolf left. pic.twitter.com/AMpdpDqRys — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2024

Meanwhile, in the wake of wolf attacks, the Bahraich district administration has built shelter homes to protect the villagers from the menace. The district administration has converted the Panchayat Bhawan built earlier into a shelter home. The people living in the Panchayat Bhawan shelter home narrated their ordeal about the terror of wolves that had spread in the village as they were forced to leave their homes and live here.

Five wolves have been caught so far. Drone visuals taken on Saturday morning at Harbaksh Purwa village showed a vast stretch of agricultural land under surveillance.