Wolf Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Drone Search Continues, 4 Wolves Captured, 2 Still on the Run (Watch Video)

From past few days wolf has created havoc in Uttar Pradesh's Barich area. In the latest incident, a five-year-old girl was injured in a wolf attack on the night on September 3. 25 teams have been deployed to capture these animals. These include teams from the Bahraich, Katarniaghat, Shravasti, Gonda, and Barabanki forest divisions. Most of the wolf attacks have occurred in the Mahsi tehsil of Bahraich. In recent update, the department has released the drone footage.

The search operation is underway to catch the wolves left. So far 4 wolves have been caught. There are 2 wolves left.

September 8, 2024

Mahasi CHC incharge, Dr Ashish Verma, said, "We have treated a total number of 34 people who were attacked by a wolf or violent animal. Out of these, 2 people were referred to District Hospital Bahraich. They are stable right now. All the basic things required for the treatment of people are present here."